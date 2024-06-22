Yerevan suggests creating mechanism for ceasefire violation inquiries with Baku

YEREVAN, June 22. /TASS/. The office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested establishing a bilateral mechanism investigating ceasefire violations with Azerbaijan, according to a statement posted on the official Telegram channel of the Armenian cabinet of ministers.

"In continuation of the statement, made by the prime minister of Armenia on June 15, and assuming that the government of Armenia is determined to prevent tensions, the office of the prime minister reached out to the presidential administration of Azerbaijan via diplomatic channels, suggesting to create a bilateral mechanism of investigation for ceasefire violations," the statement says.

The document also says the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has been regularly publishing reports about Armenian military units allegedly violating the ceasefire. The Armenian side refuted these reports, but Baku keeps publishing information of this kind.