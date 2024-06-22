Democrats may bring in new candidate if Biden performs bad in debate with Trump — Hersh

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. A very bad performance of US President Joe Biden in next week's debate with former US leader Donald Trump may increase pressure on the Democratic Party to pick another candidate for the November presidential election, noted American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote in his blog on Substack, citing two politicos.

According to them, "one extreme possibility in the case of a very bad showing Thursday night" is to obtain agreement from Biden and his family advisers for the president to come to the Democratic convention in Chicago in August and "decline the nomination and throw the nominating process open to all." As Hersh has been told, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, or J.B. Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, may replace Biden in this scenario.

However, some believe that the incumbent president would have time to recover from a flop on June 27 and do better at the second debate on September 10, Hersh added.