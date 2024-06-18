Earthquake in Iran kills four, injures 120 — authorities

DUBAI, June 18. /TASS/. At least 120 persons have been injured and four killed as a result of an earthquake in the Iranian province of Razavi Khorasan, Mayor Hojatollah Shariatmadari reported.

"As many as 120 people were injured, with 35 of them taken to hospitals. Four persons were killed," he said on the IRIB TV channel. The epicenter of the earthquake stood 3 km away from Kashmir, which is home to 96,000 Iranians.

Previously, Shariatmadari declared 50 injured and two dead. The Iranian Red Crescent Society of Razavi Khorasan noted that 15 emergency teams are engaged in rescuing residents from under the rubble.