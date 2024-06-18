First Palestinian athlete to compete in Olympics dies in refugee camp

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Palestinian athlete Majed Abu Maraheel has died at the age of 61, Palestine Info Center reported.

A source told the Palestinian media outlet that Abu Maraheel had died in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip due to a lack of medical treatment caused by power outages and a shortage of medicines.

Abu Maraheel, a distance runner, was the first athlete in the history of Palestine. He competed in the 10,000 m race at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta which was won by Haile Gebrselassie from Ethiopia.