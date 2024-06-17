Vietnamese president highlights Putin’s upcoming visit as milestone in bilateral ties

HANOI, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to Vietnam will serve as an important milestone in relations between the two countries, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam said as he met with Russian Ambassador in Hanoi Gennady Bezdetko.

According to To Lam, the parties have agreed that "agencies of the two countries will closely coordinate their actions to pave the way for the visit, contributing to deepening solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries."

According to the Russian ambassador, Moscow expects that President Putin’s upcoming visit "will give an additional significant impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, and will help strengthen the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership, friendship and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries."

The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry reports that the Russian leader will pay a state visit to the republic on June 19-20 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Russian president has been to Vietnam four times. His first visit was in February 2001, and then he visited the country in November 2006. In 2017 he took part in the Vietnam-hosted APEC summit, while in 2013 he paid an official visit to the country.