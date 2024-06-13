Armenian ambassador to Belarus summoned to Yerevan for consultations

YEREVAN, June 13. /TASS/. Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Razmik Khumaryan has been summoned to Yerevan for consultations, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Ani Badalyan told reporters.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament on Thursday that neither he nor other officials of the country will visit Belarus as long as Alexander Lukashenko is president there. According to Pashinyan, the president of Belarus, as the head of a CSTO member state, "participated in the preparation of the 44-day war (the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 - TASS), encouraged, wished victory to Azerbaijan."

Lukashenko made a state visit to Azerbaijan on May 15-17, during which he visited Nagorno-Karabakh. In particular, he said that Minsk and Baku "equally understand the world and where it is going," and offered his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev assistance in Karabakh's postwar reconstruction.