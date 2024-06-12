Yemen’s Houthis claim they attacked Tutor ship in Red Sea, dealing serious damage

DUBAI, June 12. /TASS/. Members of Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement attacked the Tutor commercial ship in the Red Sea, which received serious damage and may sink as a result, Ansar Allah’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"The naval and missile forces of Yemen conducted a highly professional military operation against the Tutor vessel in the Red Sea, using a drone boat along with several unmanned aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles," he told the Houthi-owned Al-Masirah television.

"The ship received serious damage and may sink," he added.