China-Russia cooperation unaffected by third-party interference — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, June 11. /TASS/. Trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia will not be affected by external interference, stated official representative of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lin Jian.

"China has always rejected all illegal unilateral sanctions," Lin Jian said during a briefing, commenting on reports that the G7 plans to caution Chinese banks against working with Russia.

"Normal trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia doesn’t tolerate sabotage and interference from third parties."

He added that Beijing would take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the G7 plans to warn small Chinese banks against working with Russia at the organization’s summit in Italy from June 13-15.

On May 31, First Deputy US Secretary of State Kurt Campbell stated that Washington might impose sanctions on Chinese companies and financial institutions due to their alleged support of the Russian military-industrial complex.