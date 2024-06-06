Hungary won’t take part in NATO operations against Russia — top diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Hungary has made it clear that it will not take part in NATO operations against Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"NATO has come closer to war, and we don't want NATO to be closer to war than before, so we [Hungary] have made it very clear that we will not participate in such kind of actions," the top diplomat said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). "We will not participate in weapon deliveries, we will not participate in training [of Ukrainian troops], we will not participate in financing. That's a very open position of ours, which we have been representing from the very beginning of this issue," he emphasized.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew the attention of Europeans, who were talking about the possibility of strikes on Russian territory with NATO weapons, to the small size of their countries and high population density. The Russian head of state advised them to take this factor into account when making such statements. According to the Russian leader's assessment, "this constant escalation can lead to serious consequences."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.