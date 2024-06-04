Swiss parliament votes against recognizing Palestine

GENEVA, June 4. /TASS/. The Swiss National Council (the lower house parliament) has refused to support the proposal for recognizing the State of Palestine. There were 61 votes in favor of its recognition and 131 against, the parliament's press service has said.

"The National Council does not want to recognize Palestine. On Tuesday (June 4 - TASS) it rejected a relevant initiative introduced by Zurich-based Social Democratic Party MP Fabian Molina," the report said.

Molina suggested approving a draft resolution stating that "the National Council recognizes Palestine as a state within the 1967 borders on condition that the hostages kidnapped by [the radical Palestinian group] Hamas on October 7, 2023 are released."

He recalled in his speech that Ireland, Spain and Norway had recently declared the recognition of Palestine as a state. The legislator argued that recognizing Palestine alongside Israel "will help promote peace and stability in the region and contribute to a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

During the discussion, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis opposed the draft decree. He explained that Bern was for a two-state solution in the Middle East. However, given the current war in the Gaza Strip, the time has not yet come for Palestine to be recognized as a state, he stated.

On June 3, UN human rights experts called on all states to recognize the State of Palestine. Their statement issued in Geneva says that the recognition of Palestine "is an important affirmation of the rights of the Palestinian people, their struggle and suffering for freedom and independence," so all states should follow the example of 146 countries that have already declared its recognition. The statement was signed by 25 UN experts, including Francesca Albanese, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

On May 10, the UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution recommending the Security Council to consider again Palestine's admission to the UN as a full member. The draft resolution garnered the votes of 143 UN countries, including Russia.