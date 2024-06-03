Iran’s acting president not to take part in presidential race — agency

DUBAI, June 3. /TASS/. Iran’s acting President Mohammad Mokhber will not run for president at the upcoming presidential election, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the agency’s source, Mokhber has opted not to take part in the presidential race, despite the calls by his supporters. No further details were given.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashed in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard were also onboard the helicopter. All five passengers and three crew were killed in the crash.

A commission has been created to investigate the causes of the disaster. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. A snap presidential election is called for June 28. Candidates for president can be registered from May 30 through June 3 and from June 4, the Guardian Council will have a week to consider these candidacies. The final list of candidates is expected to be made public on June 11.