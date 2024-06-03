Georgian parliament speaker signs foreign agents bill

TBILISI, June 3. /TASS/. Georgian Parliament Chairman Shalva Papuashvili has announced that he signed the foreign agents bill which came into effect.

"Today I signed a law on the transparency of foreign influence. The goal of this bill is to bolster Georgia’s political, economic and social systems with regard to external interference," he said at a briefing.

On May 14, the Georgian parliament passed the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the third reading, which led the European Union to threaten suspending the country's integration into the organization. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that the US would impose sanctions on the Georgian government if democracy was undermined in the country.

On May 18, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the bill but the parliament overcame it on May 28.