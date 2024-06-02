EU leaders unwilling to recognize failure of policy on Ukraine to evade responsibility

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. The European Union’s current leaders are reluctant to acknowledge the failure of their policy on Ukraine and change it because they are afraid of responsibility, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with Belarus’ ONT television channel.

The interview was recorder during his visit to Minsk on May 29 and aired on June 2.

"I don’t see any chance for Brussels to change its political approach unless anything that may exert external pressure on the decision makers in Brussels happens. Why don’t the current leaders or at least most of them want to acknowledge that what they have been doing until today is a complete failure? Because they want to evade responsibility. Because the failure of Brussels’ policy on the war in Ukraine is not a philosophical narrative but a fact," he stressed.

He slammed the statements by EU and NATO leaders as utterly dangerous as they lead to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and may trigger a direct confrontation with Russia. "Statements on the potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine, on the potential use of nuclear weapons, on the potential obligatory military draft system in Europe, embracing men and women - these are totally scaring statements. None of us would want to see their consequences - either a nuclear war or a third world war. No one would like to experience this," Szijjarto stressed.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, no one is not threatening either the European Union or NATO. "If there is no military threat to us, then why do we think that this is our war? It is very difficult to think for others, but I can say that it is frightening to hear statements from Washington, Brussels, Paris, and Berlin," he added.