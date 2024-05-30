Belarus’ Gomel Region bordering Ukraine ready to switch to martial law — deputy minister

MINSK, May 30. /TASS/. The Gomel Region of Belarus, which borders Ukraine, is ready to switch to martial law, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Khudoleyev said during the inspection of regional civil protection units.

"We have inspected the readiness of special units, their staffing. Overall, the region’s system is ready to switch to martial law," he said, according to BelTA. "At the same time, there are a number of corrections that have to be made promptly, so we will make administrative decisions, pass corresponding legal acts, which will allow us to implement and ensure the operation during the period of preparation to the transition to wartime situation."

Khudoleyev underscored that interaction of "all elements of the military component" was checked during the training.

"In addition, we have identified a promising track to improve our work in general, to involve technical vehicles resource, to expand the spectrum of special units," the deputy minister said.

He added that similar exercises, which involve bodies of power, medical facilities, enterprises that provide communication, food, fuel, medical supplies, took place in two other Belarusian regions.