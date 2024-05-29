Trump, if he returns to White House, could offer Musk advisory role — report

NEW YORK, May 29. / TASS/. Donald Trump and Elon Musk discussed giving the Tesla chief an advisory role at the White House should the former US president win the presidential election in November, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The two men discussed ways to give Musk influence over policies related to border security and the economy, both issues on which Musk has grown more vocal, according to the report. Trump wants to "find a way to get him more involved," the Wall Street Journal said.

Musk and the billionaire investor Nelson Peltz also briefed Trump on a plan they developed to invest in a project to prevent voter fraud, according to the report.

Musk and his political allies "host gatherings of powerful business leaders across the country and try to convince them not to support President Biden’s re-election campaign," the newspaper said.

Trump and Biden have already guaranteed themselves nominations as presidential candidates in the November 5 election, following the results of primaries and caucuses in their respective parties. Republicans are expected to officially nominate Trump at a party convention scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Biden is running for a second term as US president.