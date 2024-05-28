Washington’s position unchanged on Kiev’s use of US-supplied weapons — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. Washington has not changed its position that Kiev should not use US-supplied weapons to hit targets inside Russia, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"Our position hasn't changed," she said, when asked if Washington had changed its mind amid contradicting statements from European politicians.

"I can't speak for other countries. I can only speak for us," Singh noted. According to her, the US has not changed its stance on how Kiev could achieve its military goals using US-supplied weapons.