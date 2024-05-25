Final list of presidential candidates to be announced in Iran on June 11 — HQ

DUBAI, May 25. /TASS/. The final list of candidates for Iran’s early presidential election will be announced on June 11, Abbas Johari, chairman of the Election Headquarters for Tehran province, said.

"The final list of presidential candidates will be announced on June 11," he said on IRIB television.

"The candidates will start registering on May 30 and it will last 5 days," the Iranian official added. Johari said that after the final list of candidates is announced, they will be able to conduct their election campaigns within the next 15 days.