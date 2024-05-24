CIS manages to preserve unity despite external pressure — Belarusian prime minister

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has managed to ensure progressive socio-economic development and unity despite external pressures and pessimistic predictions of ill-wishers, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said.

"Despite various factors, pressures, post-pandemic events, pessimistic forecasts of our ill-wishers, we have managed to preserve unity in the CIS and ensure progressive development in all key socio-economic indicators," he said at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Ashgabat.

According to Golovchenko, "today none of our states can help but feel the consequences of the growing global crisis phenomena and the formation of a new world order." "You and I are witnessing the collapse of the unipolar world and the emergence of new centers of power that advocate the formation of a multipolar world order without the superiority and dominance of so-called teachers," he said. "Whether one likes it or not, we believe that this process is already irreversible. In this regard, there is a growing demand for alliances of states with a common cultural and historical foundation, common interests related to the development of their region," the head of the Belarusian government emphasized.

According to him, "the demand for stable, predictable and equal interstate relations has increased." "I believe that the CIS meets all these criteria," Golovchenko said.