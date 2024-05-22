Finland to ask for details of Russian military’s wish to clarify border in Baltic Sea

HELSINKI, May 22. /TASS/. Finland will request information from Russia through diplomatic channels regarding the Russian Defense Ministry's intention to clarify the state border in the Baltic Sea, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has said.

"We rely on media reports. We have no official information on this matter. We will look into it," she said in a comment to Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

She specified that Helsinki would request additional information through diplomatic and official channels. Valtonen noted that the case would be monitored via the Finnish embassy in Moscow, and if any official information appeared, through UN channels, too.

"Finns have no reasons to worry," she said. "In this respect, we assume that Russia is acting in accordance with this convention (UN Law of the Sea)."

On May 21, the Russian Defense Ministry suggested approving a list of coordinates for points from which the width of Russia's contiguous zone off the mainland coast and islands in the Baltic Sea is calculated, which would lead to changes in the state border line near the Kaliningrad Region.