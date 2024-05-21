First lady of Syria has been diagnosed with leukemia — chancellery

BEIRUT, May 21. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad’s wife Asma Assad has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, the Syrian presidential office reported on Tuesday.

"Following the emergence of several medical symptoms and subsequent examinations and tests, First Lady Asma Assad has been diagnosed with ‘acute myeloid leukemia’," according to a statement published on the Telegram channel of the presidential office.

The First Lady of Syria is undergoing special treatment that requires her to be isolated with appropriate social distancing measures. According to the chancellery, during her treatment, Asma Assad will not be participating in any official events.