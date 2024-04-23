Azerbaijani president says border with Armenia should be safe, comfortable

BAKU, April 23. /TASS/. Baku and Yerevan should agree on a border that would be safe and comfortable, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"The border should be delimited under the established principled. But some sections of the border cause problems for both sides, such as roads and sometimes mechanisms of security and the depth of visibility of each other’s territory. So, we should be flexible rather than stick to some line and follow it as blind kittens. We should take the line on the map as a basis but agree upon a border that would be safe and comfortable for both sides," he told an international conference in Baku.

Earlier in the day, both countries’ governments reported the erection of the first boundary pillar on their border.

The Azerbaijani deputy prime minister’s office said on April 8 that the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions had preliminarily agreed upon several sections of the border between the settlements of Baghanis (Armenia) and Baganis Ayrum (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) and Asagi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) and Heyrimlii (Azerbajan), and Berkaber (Armenia) and Gyzylgajili (Azerbaijan) in order to bring them in line with the legally grounded inter-republican border that used to exist within the former Soviet Union at the moment of its collapse. The document is to be signed before May 15.