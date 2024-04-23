Beijing supports Moscow’s efforts toward national security, Chinese intel officer says

ST. PETERSBURG, April 23. /TASS/. Beijing resolutely condemns any forms of terrorism and supports Moscow in its efforts toward ensuring national security, a senior Chinese official said.

"Quite recently, a deadly terrorist attack in the Moscow Region claimed numerous lives. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, [Chinese] leader Xi Jinping immediately sent a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin," Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of China's Communist Party and the secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, told Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

"China resolutely opposes all manifestations of terrorism and condemns the aforementioned terrorist attack. Also, it supports all efforts on the part of the Russian side to ensure national security," Chen added.

The Chinese politician extended his condolences to the Russian people over the Crocus City Hall attack.