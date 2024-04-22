Belarusian air defense registers increased number of NATO aviation sorties

MINSK, April 22. /TASS/. The Belarusian air defense forces register an increased number of NATO reconnaissance aviation sorties near Belarusian borders, says Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Deputy Commander Colonel Lieutenant Eduard Zhmakin.

"[We register] dozens of sorties. […] If that becomes hundreds, then we will have to draw certain conclusions," he said on TV.

According to Zhmakin, "this is dozens of sorties, carried out along the same routes, more or less." "We know everything, we have already charted a schedule, so to speak, and we already understand why they are doing all that," Zhmakin noted.