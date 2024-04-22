MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Most of the systems that the West has supplied to Kiev have turned out to be ineffective in real combat conditions due Russian electronic warfare (EW) means, which are among the best in the world, the head of the Ukrainian Aerial Intelligence Support Center, Maria Berlinskaya, has said.

"No offense to our partners meant. Most of their systems have performed poorly," the Ukrainian media outlet Strana quotes Berlinskaya as saying.

She emphasized that the real effectiveness was determined in real combat conditions, and not at "some training ground in Texas."

"Soon after certain systems arrived here, I won't name which ones, they have just started falling down when encountering Russian EW systems. Certain projectiles don't reach the targets, certain missiles with certain navigation. The Russian systems suppress them. Why? Because the Russians have objectively one of the best electronic warfare systems in the world," Berlinskaya said.

Earlier, analysts of the US daily The New York Times wrote about the superiority of the Russian military in the field of electronic warfare.