Intruder at Iranian consulate in Paris turns out to be Frenchman of Iranian origin

PARIS, April 19. /TASS/. The man who broke into the Iranian consulate in Paris threatening to blow up turned out to be a Frenchman of Iranian origin, who was previously detained for arson of the same building in September 2023, the BFMTV TV channel reported citing the capital's prosecutor's office.

"It is about a man born in Iran in 1963," the TV channel quoted a statement from the agency as saying.

In 2023, he was sentenced to eight months in prison with a probationary period of two years. He was banned from visiting the 16th arrondissement of Paris, where the Iranian consulate is located.

Earlier, the Europe 1 radio station reported that an unknown man with explosives entered the Iranian consulate. The police arrived on the scene and cordoned off the neighborhood around the diplomatic mission. After a while, the attacker was detained. According to BFMTV, he "wanted to avenge his brother." The channel did not specify what this intention was connected with.