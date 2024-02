WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has admitted that the recent space nuke intrigue around Russia was overblown.

"First of all, there is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment. Number one. Number two, anything that they are doing and or they will do relates to satellites in space and damaging those satellites, potentially," Biden told reporters at the White House.