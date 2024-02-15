Turkish president points to positive developments in delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

ISTANBUL, February 15. /TASS/. There are some positive developments in the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

"There are some positive developments regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. We discussed these developments with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. They (Egyptian authorities - TASS) said that they will continue to put pressure on Israel on this issue. Our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also continuing the necessary negotiations. In addition, we will hold meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres," the TRT Haber TV channel quoted Erdogan as saying.

According to the Turkish leader, US representatives also say they will continue to press Israel on the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Erdogan added that the number of humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza has reached 200-250 per day, but it is still not enough. "They say that the demand for water will increase to 500-600 trucks. If we can reach this number, we can talk about solving the problem in terms of needs," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan also said that "history will condemn those who turned a blind eye to the massacre of Gaza residents." "Those who committed this genocide have already been declared guilty before history," he emphasized.