NEW YORK, February 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have to ration ammunition due to reduced weapons supplied from the West, The Wall Street Journal writes.

"For every five to seven enemy shells, we respond with one. <...> We use ammunition now only if the situation is critical," Ukrainian service members say.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian army is running low on artillery and other ammunition in the Avdeyevka area. Ukrainian troops are keeping a close eye on US domestic policies, hoping to see more military aid packages.

The US last provided $250 bln in military aid to Ukraine in December 2023. On February 13, the US Senate passed a bill on providing $95 bln in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives.