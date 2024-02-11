No military solution to conflict in Middle East — top Iranian diplomat

BEIRUT, February 11. /TASS/. The cessation of Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is a key to restoring security and stability in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

"The conflict in the Middle East cannot be settled by means of war and coercive measures," the Al Mayadeen television channel quoted him as saying after talks with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad. "We reject the plans of the occupying forces to forcibly oust Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. We warn that such actions will not remain unanswered."

The Iranian minister strongly condemned the United States’ strikes on settlements in eastern Syria. "We consider the presence of American troops in Syria’s territory illegal and express condolences to the Syrian people suffering from the US’ aggressive actions," he stressed.

Around 30 people, both civilians and the military, were killed as a result of US airstrikes on Mayadin and Abu Kemal on the Syrian-Iraqi border on February 2.

Abdollahian, who earlier met with Syrian President Bashar Assad, said that he had handed over to him Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s invitation to visit Tehran.