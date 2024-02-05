Moldovan defense ministry refutes claims Ukraine’s F-16s to be stationed in Moldova

CHISINAU, February 5. /TASS/. Moldova’s authorities have refuted media allegations that future shipments of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be stationed at the Maculesti airfield of the Moldovan army near the city of Balti, Moldova’s Noi news portal reported, citing the republic’s Defense Ministry.

"A lot of provocative disinformation mentioning the defense ministry has appeared on the internet, especially on Telegram channels, in recent days. Some of them allege that the defense ministry has okayed the deployment of F-16 aircraft belonging to Ukraine at the Maculesti airfield and that Moldova is training Ukrainian soldiers ahead of the invasion of Transnistria. We categorically deny these false reports that are geared to fan public fear. We call on the people to be vigilant and obtain information only from official sources," Defense Ministry Spokesperson Alla Diaconu was quoted as saying.

President of the unrecognized Republic of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky previously expressed concern over growing supplies of Western weapons to Moldova. Moldova’s former President Igor Dodon and other Moldovan politicians have criticized the government’s decision to increase military spending amid the unprecedented crisis in the country’s economy.

Moldova’s opposition has been holding protests since the summer of 2022 demanding President Maia Sandu’s resignation and early parliamentary elections. The protesters lambast the government for being unable to cope with the economic crisis, the huge drop in living standards, and skyrocketing prices, as well as for indulging in jingoist rhetoric amid the Ukrainian crisis and increasing military spending.

In 2023, Moldova, a neutral state under its constitution, increased its defense budget by 68%, to 1.5 billion leu ($89 million), or about 0.55% of the country’s GDP. Moreover, President Sandu said that the United States, the European Union, and NATO had promised to allocate more than 40 million euro to help the republic build up its defense capacities. According to the Moldovan defense ministry, the country’s army is already receiving firearms and will soon be supplied with advanced mobile platforms, communication means, and drones.