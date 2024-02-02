West supplies Kiev with less air defense systems than it promised — army spokesman

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army lacks air defense systems, despite the West’s promises to satisfy its entire demand, Yury Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army command, said.

"A lot of statements are coming from various countries, from various spokespersons and sometimes it looks like we have a lot of everything. No, we don’t have everything and what we do have is lacking. We need many more various air defense systems. Germany has promised more IRIS-T’s. We are also waiting for [American] Patriots. Naturally, we want more of these systems," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel when asked if Ukraine’s air defense shield could be reinforced in the near future.

According to Ignat, Kiev continues consultations with its partner countries on this matter.

During a phone call with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday, head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak said that Ukraine badly needs a reinforced air defense system. The day before, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said that the stocks of missiles, artillery rounds, air defense munitions Western partners have for Kiev are running out because of intense combat operations and global munitions shortages.

After the beginning of the special military operation, Western countries have supplied Kiev with SAMP-T, Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and Crotale air defense systems but the Ukrainian side says that it needs more. As Ignat said earlier, Ukraine’s air defense shield rests largely on Soviet-time weapons. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted that it is very difficult for Kiev to work with Western partners on the issue of additional Patriot supplies.