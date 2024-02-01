US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace four times in past day

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf zone four times over the past 24 hours, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said on Thursday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to create dangerous situations in Syrian skies, performing their flights in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating the Syrian airspace," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

"Over the past 24 hours, four violations were registered in the Al Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-15 fighters and a pair of Rafale fighters of the coalition," he continued.

In his words, "such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.".