Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion at Russia’s expense

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Kiev wants to get as much as $1 trillion from Russia amid declining Western aid, according to Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to the Ukrainian president.

At first, he reiterated an assessment of $750 billion in damages that the country incurred from the conflict, a number that was voiced by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal in summer 2022.

"Add there indirect damages, which can push this figure to more than 1 trillion," he said on television.

Ukraine plans to have a budget deficit of $43.9 billion in 2024. The country expects to cover most of it with the help of Western allies. The US Congress is delaying the approval of additional aid to Ukraine.