Biden must solve domestic problems instead of starting wars in other states, Houthis say

DUBAI, February 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden should solve problems in his own country instead of starting wars in other countries, Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a speech, aired by the Al Masirah TV channel.

"Instead of starting wars [in other states], the US president must first tackle the crisis in his own country and the problems, caused by his policies," the Houthi leader said.

In this regard, he pointed out the situation on the US-Mexican border in Texas, as well as the tensions between US federal and state authorities.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement claimed that it will carry out strikes on Israeli territory, and will not let Israeli-affiliated ships to pass through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ends. Since mid-November last year, the Houthis attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Se and the Gulf of Aden. On January 12, UK and US armed forces attacked Houthi targets in a number of Yemeni cities using planes, ships and submarines. The targets included missile and drone deployment locations, as well as the rebels’ radar stations.