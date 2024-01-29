Georgian ruling party’s leader being considered for prime minister — vice speaker

TBILISI, January 29. /TASS/. Irakli Kobakhidze, leader of Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, is being considered for prime minister following the resignation of Irakli Garibashvili, the Parliament's Vice Speaker Archil Talakvadze said.

"I confirm that Irakli Kobakhidze is being considered for prime minister," Talakvadze told the Imedi TV channel, when asked if he could confirm related reports.

Talakvadze also stressed that Garibashvili decided to resign on his own. He warned against rushing things, saying that the ruling party would soon hold a convention where a decision on the matter would be made. Talakvadze explained that a new cabinet would be approved by Parliament after it resumes work on February 6.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced earlier that he was stepping down. He added that he had been offered to become the ruling party’s chairman.

The Imedi TV channel reported earlier that a decision had been made at a meeting of the ruling party’s political council on January 24 that Georgian Dream Chairman Irakly Kobakhidze would become the country’s next prime minister, while Garibashvili would lead the party. According to the report, the reshuffle will take place at the Georgian Dream’s convention on February 1.