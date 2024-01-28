Yerevan suggests non-aggression pact be signed with Baku — PM

YEREVAN, January 28. /TASS/. Armenia has suggested a non-aggression pact be signed with Azerbaijan if the signing of a peace treaty is delayed, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We proposed to Azerbaijan to create a mechanism of mutual control of weapons. Along we that, we proposed to sign a non-aggression past in case it turns out that the signing of aa peace treaty takes more time than expected," he said in a statement on national Army Day.

He also stressed that his country is committed to the peace agenda.