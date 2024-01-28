Trump says influx of illegal immigrants raises chance of terrorist attacks in the US

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has said the large number of illegal immigrants that have entered the country recently raises the prospect of terrorist attacks.

"Our country is going to hell because of incompetent or bad people. Terrorists are pouring in unchecked from all over the world," he said at a campaign rally in Nevada. "And there a 100% chance that there will be a major terrorist attack in the United States, or many attacks, maybe."

Trump described the southern US border as a "big gushing wound." He said millions of "illegal aliens" have piled into the country from Mexico.