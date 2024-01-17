US Senate agrees to continue work on government funding bill

WASHINGTON, January 17. /TASS/. A bill extending expiration dates for federal finances to March 1 and 8 has passed a procedural vote at the Senate of the US Congress, according to a broadcast by C-SPAN.

At least 60 ‘yes’ votes were required to continue working on the government funding bill.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he expected the document to be adopted a few days after being approved by the Senate, so that US President Joe Biden could sign it until January 19.

The document is an important step towards averting a government shutdown.