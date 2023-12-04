Biden’s budget chief tells Congress US will run out of funds for Kiev by year-end

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. The head of the US Office of Management and Budget warned that the United States would run completely out of funds to support Ukraine by the end of the calendar year, unless Congressmen approve a package that the White House has been seeking, Bloomberg reported.

"There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment," Bloomberg quoted Shalanda Young as saying in a letter to congressional leaders. "We are out of money — and nearly out of time," she added.

According to Young, any failure to act would "kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories."

According to the US news agency, the White House is seeking more than $61 bln in aid for Ukraine. Republicans insist that this package should also include funding for processing immigrants on the border with Mexico. Debates on this issue have so far failed to yield any result, with the Senate departing for the Christmas holiday in mid-December.