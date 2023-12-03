Over 870 foreigners leave Gaza Strip on weekend

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. As many as 871 people with dual citizenship left the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Sunday, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Egyptian border service official.

According to the official, there were 17 Palestinians with US passports and 130 people with Turkey’s citizenship among them. Apart from that, citizens of Australia, Egypt, Germany, Denmark, Canada, and South Africa crossed into Egypt over the weekend.

Thirteen wounded Palestinians were evacuated into Egypt via the Rafah crossing in the past two days, the official added.