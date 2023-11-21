Deal on Israeli hostages in Gaza at hand, but Israel military ready for any scenario — IDF

TEL AVIV, November 22. /TASS/. A certain progress has been made with regard to a possible deal to free some Israelis, held hostage in the Gaza Strip, but the final decision is up to politicians, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Certain progress has been made with regard to the deal [on hostages], [but] everything is yet to be discussed and approved by politicians and the government," he said.

The spokesman added that the Israeli military was focused predominantly on its military operation in the Gaza Strip, but was ready to put into practice any decision made by the Israeli government.

"I am a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, and we are focused on military action now. We are capable of putting any decision into practice.".