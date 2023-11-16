{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Hamas leader says Israel will get hostages only by meeting group’s demands

The group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh said if Israeli forces are prepared for a long battle, then "Hamas is ready for it"

CAIRO, November 16. /TASS/. Israel will be able to bring back hostages from the Gaza Strip only by meeting Hamas demands, said Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the group’s political bureau.

"All the enemy's plans will fail. It will not be able to achieve its goals and it will not return the captives, except at a price determined by the Palestinian resistance," Haniyeh was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera television.

The group’s leader said if Israeli forces are prepared for a long battle, then "Hamas is ready for it." But he called for putting pressure on Israel to "force the enemy to stop its aggression, lift the siege of the enclave and open border crossings to deliver essential goods to Gaza."

Haniyeh urged Arab and Muslim countries to implement the decisions of the recent summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation that called for breaking the siege of Gaza and "stopping Israel's aggression."

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, accompanied by killings of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and elderly people. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israeli also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

Tags
PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
APEC Summit
Russia, Venezuela moving towards de-dollarization — Venezuela’s Foreign Minister
The issue of gradual abandonment of the US currency use in cross-border settlements is particularly pressing for BRICS countries that "could avoid the dollar hegemony," Yvan Gil Pinto added
US, China continue to have differences about economic cooperation — Biden
"We have real differences Beijing, when it comes to maintaining a fair, level economic playing field and protecting your intellectual property," US President Joe Biden said
Body of a hostage found near al-Shifa hospital — IDF
Military equipment, including AK rifles and RPG [grenade launchers] were also found in the building, the IDF said
West fails in Ukraine, gets hold of Armenia — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow considered the recent steps of Armenia's leadership, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s refusal to participate in the CSTO summit in Minsk, the expansion of Western arms supplies to Armenia, and Yerevan’s contacts with Kiev as "links in the same chain"
Kremlin slams Czech Republic's 'unacceptable' sanctions against Russian properties abroad
The Czech Republic became the first country to freeze Russian real estate abroad
Ukraine’s military loses 2 battalions in Dnieper crossing — regional governor
Russian forces daily capture from 2 to 13 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Vladimir Saldo said
Russia’s trade with China, South American states developing fast — deputy PM Overchuk
"We see that there is the wish to trade with us, to develop relations," Alexey Overchuk noted
Kremlin dismisses Bloomberg’s 'Putin’s backyard' phrase about Kazakhstan as absurd
The press secretary of the Russian President believes that such a publication is part of the Western information war
Relations between Moscow, Washington hanging by a thread — Russia’s Foreign Ministry
According to the ministry, US political circles are "hopelessly and nonsensically focused on changing the regime and stirring up internal strife in Russia"
Hamas claims destroying over 30 Israeli combat vehicles in past two days
Osama Hamdan reiterated that the Israeli military "itself brought weapons to the hospital to show them off as guns allegedly belonging to the Hamas military wing"
Considering Iran’s restraint as green light to any action in Gaza is big mistake — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister does not see any signs that Iran or any other country wishes to start a large-scale war in the region
Russian government approves rules of compensations to foreign holdings
The decree refers to rights of foreign holdings to entities categorized in Russia as economically significant
Russia sends 40 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan —Russian Foreign Ministry
The department noted that the cargo for victims of the earthquake in Herat was sent by two special aircraft of the Ministry of Defense
Russian forces repulse Kiev’s counterattacks near Urozhainoye over past day
It is reported that an operation is currently underway to mop up forest belts and ravines where there are remnants of Ukrainian militants
Russia, Venezuela agree to take practical steps to expand trade ties — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that during the negotiations the parties also agreed to expand contacts between business circles, taking into account current realities
Russian long-range aviation planes perform scheduled flights over Arctic, Black Sea
It is reported that the longest flight lasted over 13 hours
No safety zones in Gaza Strip, says Russian envoy to UN
"[Israel’s] deliberate strikes on civilian facilities are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," Vasily Nebenzya pointed out
Brent prices plunge under $77 a barrel at ICE — market data
WTI oil futures declined by 4.44% to $72.82 a barrel
Russia, Venezuela agree on increasing energy cooperation rates — Lavrov
An agreement have been reached to boost rates and scale of cooperation in accordance with decisions taken last month, the Russian foreign minister noted
Israel says it’s close to eliminating military system in northern Gaza
Halevi said the IDF will continue operations in the Gaza Strip to destroy the military capabilities of Hamas militants
Russia’s UN envoy says dozens of Ukrainian children forcibly separated from parents
Vasily Nebenzya reminded the audience that international laws pertaining to the protection of children include the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its Optional Protocol
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Bank of Russia ready to reduce key rate in 2024 as inflation approaches 4%
According to Elvira Nabiullina, the regulator was forced to raise the key rate in order to avoid losses for people, companies, and the government
No decision to set up another Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan — president
Bishkek and Moscow have not yet made a final decision concerning the establishment of another Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan, says the Kyrgyz president
Russia keeps lax visa requirements for EU citizens — MFA
"We continue to honor agreements that our former partners do not honor," Yevgeny Ivanov noted
Hungary agrees with Romania on transit of Russian nuclear fuel for Paks NPP
"It is transported from Russia by ship [on the Black Sea] to Bulgaria, and there it is loaded onto a train and sent through Bulgaria and Romania to Hungary," Peter Szijjarto specified
Western judicial system proven its bias repeatedly — Lavrov on Assad arrest warrant
"I am unaware what facts and assessments the Paris courts based its verdict on," the top Russian diplomat noted
Press review: Will new EU sanctions jar Moscow and US, Russia get friendly at APEC summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 16th
FACTBOX: Residential building partially collapsed in Astrakhan
A total of 213 people have been evacuated, 37 of them - children
West artificially prolongs conflict in Ukraine — Venezuelan foreign minister
"We would like to see peace restored and relevant documents signed as soon as possible," Yvan Gil Pinto noted
Eight explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Details are unknown at this point
Israel finds no evidence of military activity in al-Shifa — WP
Earlier on Thursday, US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a briefing that the US was confident Hamas used Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital for military purposes
Putin holds meeting with business representatives on Wednesday — Kremlin
The meeting focused on possible steps on improving the economy’s investment attractiveness, as well as creating more than competitive conditions for completion of the process of re-domiciliation of the companies, Dmitry Peskov specified
Ukraine's joining NATO unacceptable for Russia in any form whatsoever — MFA
"We are repeatedly explaining our position on Ukraine's accession to NATO. By parts or without certain parts - Ukraine's accession to the Atlantic bloc is unacceptable for Russia in any form," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Biden praises meeting with Xi as constructive, productive
"We're back to direct, open, clear, direct communications," the US president announced at a press conference following the meeting
Erdogan set to launch 'global initiative' on Gaza — newspaper
According to the report, the Turkish leader urged a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible and efforts to put an end to the crimes being committed by Israel in the Palestinian enclave
Tu-95MS strategic bombers make scheduled flights in Far East
The pilots trained flying in daytime and at night
Zelensky admits Ukraine will plunge into crisis without western financial aid
At the same time, Zelensky claimed that Ukraine’s military capabilities and its ability to engage in military operations will not be affected even if the West stops its aid
Russia, US contact at APEC summit only on final statement — senior diplomat
"A separate Russian-American bilateral agenda is not being discussed," Alexander Pankin said
Several missiles fired at US base in eastern Syria — Al Mayadeen
According to the report, the missiles sparked a fire at the base
Investigators looking into death of former commander in southern Russia
Social media earlier started to circulate posts that Vladimir Sviridov was found dead next to the body of a woman, who was tentatively his wife
Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane in DPR over past day
Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the Krasny Liman area, killing and wounding roughly 175 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Denmark will violate international law if it stops Russian tankers in its waters — MFA
It was earlier reported that Denmark was going to inspect and detain tankers with Russian oil that navigate through Danish channels
It’s time for US, Ukraine to understand Russia cannot be defeated on battlefield – Kremlin
According to Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Washington and Kyiv should have realized this long ago
Austin notes importance of maintaining direct communication with Shoigu
A critical capability that we have to maintain, to manage crisis going forward, US Defense Secretary said
Special military operation to continue until goals are fully achieved — top brass
"The resurgence of Nazism in Europe and the genocide of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine will be stopped," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin emphasized
US support for Ukraine is 'nearing inevitable end,' Medvedev says
Dmitry Medvedev forecasts that this is exactly what will happen to Ukraine
Finland to shut down four checkpoints on Russian border
According to the government, it is necessary to "react decisively" to the growing number of third-country citizens coming to the eastern border recently, because this is an organized phenomenon, which poses a serious threat to the public order and national security
Radioactive cloud from Ukraine’s eliminated munitions drifts to Europe — Security Council
"An increase in radiation levels has already been registered in Poland," Nikolay Patrushev warned
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Interest toward Ukraine waning at APEC summit in US — Russian deputy foreign minister
Alexander Pankin said that only a small number of countries raised the topic of Ukraine at the meetings
Putin discusses some companies’ re-domiciliation to Russia with business — Kremlin
It is reported that the majority of entrepreneurs that attended the meeting, in some way faced illegal attitude to them overseas
Russia to start development of nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in 2023 — source
The ship will have a nuclear energy unit and displacement of about 70,000 tonnes
Kaspersky opens first transparency center in Africa
Kaspersky now has eleven centers globally, in Europe, the Asia-Pacific Region, North and Latin America, in the Middle East, and in Africa
Creation of North - South corridor operator under discussion — Russia’s First Deputy PM
Russia suggested establishing the trilateral international operator with participation of Iran and Azerbaijan, Andrey Belousov said last year
Turkish parliamentary commission postpones discussion of Sweden's NATO bid
The agenda included seven international agreements and documents requiring harmonization, including the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO
Russia files charges against over 520 mercenaries from 44 countries
The department also noted that 39 people were put on the international wanted list, while 16 defendants were taken into custody in absentia
US offered Russia to hold back-room talks at APEC summit, Russian MFA says
"Nevertheless, Washington's policy of fruitless verbal altercations still prevails," Maria Zakharova said
Zelensky admits that Abrams tanks unable to reverse situation on battlefield
"Their numbers are too small," the Ukrainian president added
Russian Transport Ministry expects throughput growth in seaports — minister
The cargo turnover of Russian seaports gained 7.8% year on year in January - October 2023
Situation on battlefield more difficult for Kiev than NATO expected — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also opined that Ukraine has "already made big victories" against Russia
Central Russian regions enhance air defenses, take extra security measures — Patrushev
"Efforts have been taken to patrol areas close to critically important and potential dangerous facilities. Measures have been taken to prevent arsons and other destructive actions against these sites," the top security official said
Kalashnikov gunmaker to include PPK-20 submachine gun in pilots’ survival kit
Kalashnikov Chief Designer Sergey Urzhumtsev said earlier that the firearms manufacturer had already delivered batches of PPK-20 submachine guns to military pilots
All telecoms services in Gaza to halt in coming hours — Russian envoy to UN
"There will be no telling what happens there at all," he said
Ukrainian officials embezzled 20%-36% of all Western financial aid — Russian diplomat
Corruption scandals at various sectors of economy and state governance are a regular occurrence in Ukraine
US sabotaged balanced UN Security Council resolution on Mideast — Russia’s UN envoy
"Since the very beginning of the current escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, the US delegation has been sabotaging all efforts to forge a balanced and depoliticized document, envisaging practical and urgent measures to de-escalate the situation," he said
Opportunities for resolving Palestinian-Israeli conflict missed — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that in 2016 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a telephone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would like to start direct talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, if there were no preconditions
Regional peace impossible without resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Russian envoy
"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a key issue and without resolving it, it is impossible to hope for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Vasily Nebenzya said
US Congress passes government financing plan, aid to Ukraine not included
The document will be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing, and the US leader is expected to approve it
Press review: Israeli war crimes to go unrecognized and EU dashes Ukraine's weapons hopes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 15th
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Turkey sends 10 planes with humanitarian aid for Palestine — Turkish president
Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Ankara will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans
Biden's words on creation of new world order speak of 'superiority complex' — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, such a stance represents an "insufficient analysis of the situation"
Putin instructs cabinet to make a plan to develop air travel in Russia’s Far East
The relevant action plan should include the construction and upgrade of airports, the supply the required numbers of domestic aircraft and helicopters for regional and small aviation
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
The meeting is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in San Francisco, California
Russia’s UN envoy says West’s approach to Ukrainian children exposes its double standards
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry described the US State Department's report titled "The Kremlin's war against Ukrainian children" as an outright lie
Putin watches strategic deterrence exercise via video conferencing
The strategic deterrence forces are a component of the Russian Armed Forces designated to deter aggression against Russia and its allies and inflict a defeat on the aggressor in a war employing various types of armaments, including nuclear weapons
Lavrov says EU’s terms for Serbian membership seen as ‘geopolitical exercise’
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Belgrade was offered to abandon Kosovo and support anti-Russian sanctions
UnionPay restricting cards issued by foreign banks in Russia
It is noted that the servicing of the system’s cards issued by foreign lenders at payment terminals of sanctioned Russian banks was prohibited due to the possibility of secondary sanctions
IDF detains 33 Palestinians, including 20 Hamas members, in West Bank
It is reported that in total, the Israeli military has detained 1,750 Palestinians in the West Bank since October 7, including 1,050 Hamas supporters
West unfazed by what depleted uranium could do to own population — security official
"Our warnings have not been heeded," Nikolay Patrushev said
US statements about Arctic LNG-2 tantamount to threats — Russian MFA
The Nord Stream affair began "with exactly the same statements by the US president and representatives of the US Department of State about the need for destroying these projects"
Russia vows to continue assisting Tajikistan in upgrading its armed forces
Last December, it was reported that Russia would deliver rifle and artillery armaments, as well as armored force vehicles, Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters, communications equipment and air defense weapons
Eurasian Economic Union, Indonesia to reach free trade zone agreement next year
The first round of talks on the topic of the free trade zone between Indonesia and the EAEU was held in April 2023 in Jakarta
Over 50% of Russians do not eat fast food — survey
More than 60% of respondents said they knew what a healthy diet looked like (food choices, number of calories, eating schedule), with more than 51% following one, and 40% not adhering to healthy eating habits
Joint statement by APEC ministers stymied by geopolitics — Russian deputy minister
The diplomat did not specify whether the disputes were about Ukraine
German government to announce supplies of Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev soon
Among the reasons for the change in Berlin's position regarding Taurus disappointment with progress in the so-called Ukrainian counter-offensive is mentioned very often
United Aircraft Corporation not going to abandon use of composites for MC-21 jet
According to media reports, the deliveries of materials for MC-21’s composite wings from the US and Japan were halted due to the US sanctions
Three people in Turkey ask Istanbul prosecutors to sue Netanyahu in ICC
Ankara has not officially commented on the petition
Russian command, Syrian forces to take measures against sabotage attacks by militants
The command of the Russian battlegroup and the leadership of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic will take the necessary preemptive measures to prevent armed provocations, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said
Russia manages to quickly restructure its foreign trade — Prime Minister
Mikhail Mishustin welcomed the forum participants and noted that the development of transport infrastructure is extremely important for the future of Russia with its vast territory and leads to active economic growth in all directions
Certification tests for Russia’s Atom EV to start at end of 2023
The project to build a Russian electric vehicle was first reported in 2021
Payment card for foreign tourists to be launched in Russia in early 2024 — Deputy Minister
Foreigners cannot now make payments by bank cards and book a hotel in Russia, Dmitry Vakhrukov noted
West duplicitous regarding Ukraine’s bombardments of Donetsk — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin pointed to the absence of logic from the position of some "Western satellites"
Russian diamond market collapse unlikely, expert says
This can be a search for new selling markets in countries of Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, and methods of circumventing sanctions, Mikhail Gordienko said
Norway ready to close border checkpoint with Russia if needed — minister
Finnish authorities announced on Thursday that they would close four out of nine checkpoints on the Russian border at night from Friday to Saturday
US Treasury sanctions Russian companies
US authorities also hit with the sanctions the UAE-registered Kazan Shipping Incorporated and Progress Shipping Company Limited and Gallion Navigation Incorporated, registered in Liberia
Azerbaijani foreign minister declines to meet with Armenian counterpart in Washington
"It was Azerbaijan that extended a helping hand to the US by opening its airspace routes and logistical capabilities, the Northern Distribution Network, to the American side," the statement said
China seeks neither hegemony nor to wage war with anyone — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader added that Beijing "will never impose its will on others"
