Number of attacks on US bases in Mideast reaches 55 since mid-October – Pentagon

WASHINGTON, November 14. /TASS/. US bases in the Middle East were attacked 55 times in the period of October 17 - November 14, US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

She added that 59 US service members were injured as a result of the attacks.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden warned that the US is prepared to launch further strikes if necessary against groups that, according to Washington, are funded by Iran and are responsible for attacks on US forces in the Middle East.