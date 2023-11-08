Hamas to allow another 100 US nationals to leave Gaza, with no Russians being on the list

CAIRO, November 8. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has published a list of foreigners and Palestinians with dual citizenship who may exit the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing later on Wednesday, with no Russian nationals being on it, the enclave’s border service said on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

There are 373 people on the new list, including at least 100 US nationals, as well as German, Canadian, Romanian, Ukrainian and Philippine citizens.

On Tuesday, Hamas allowed 603 citizens of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Moldova, the Philippines, Romania and Ukraine to leave Gaza. On Monday, Gaza’s border announced opening the Rafah crossing for foreigners and Egyptians already on pre-approved lists.

On November 2, the border guard service published a list of 596 foreign passport holders and dual nationals, including 400 US citizens, who could leave Gaza. It also mentioned nationals of Belgium, Bahrain and the Netherlands, and citizens of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Switzerland and South Korea.

A day earlier, the first lists of some 430 people, allowed to leave the enclave through the Rafah crossing on November 1, were published since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict flared up. Later, the Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya TV channel reported that dozens of ambulances were entering the Gaza Strip from Egyptian territory through the Rafah checkpoint to pick up the first group of wounded and critically ill Palestinians from the Strip. Reuters reported, citing a source, that Hamas, Israel and Egypt, with the mediation of Qatar and in coordination with the United States, reached an agreement that would allow foreigners and seriously injured people to leave the Gaza Strip.