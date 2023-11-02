Shia drones attack US bases in Syria, Iraq

BEIRUT, November 3. /TASS/. Shia armed groups, affiliated with the Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance, have used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack the US base in Shaddadi, in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, the Al Mayadeen TV reported.

According to the report, the drones fired rockets at the US facility. Explosions were heard on the territory of the base, the television said.

On Thursday night, Shia drones struck the Erbil air base in Iraq, around 425 km away from Baghdad. No information about possible damage is available at this point.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on October 31 that US military bases in Iraq and Syria had been under attack 27 times since October 17, including 16 attacks in Iraq and 11 - in Syria. Earlier that day, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanded to stop attacks on US forces deployed in the Middle East, which he claims were carried out with Iran’s support. He also vowed that the Pentagon would take measures if these attacks continue. In his words, 21 US servicemen were slightly injured as a result of these attacks. All have since returned to duty. Besides, one US citizen contractor died from a cardiac incident while sheltering.

A spokesman for the Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance, Jaafar al-Husseini, told the TV channel on October 24 that "Mujahideen forces have sided with the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to support them, they have targeted US bases.".