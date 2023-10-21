Gaza war stems from failure of peace efforts, Jordanian king says

CAIRO, October 21. /TASS/. There is a need for an immediate mediate ceasefire in the Middle East and an end to the blockade of Gaza, King Abdullah II of Jordan said at the Cairo Peace Summit.

He also emphasized the need to ensure "regular humanitarian aid delivered to the Palestinian population that is suffering from airstrikes."

"What we are witnessing in the Middle East is the result of failed peace efforts that were made to find a lasting and fair solution," the Jordanian king noted.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.