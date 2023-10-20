EU, US to start working on transfer of revenues from Russian assets to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 21. /TASS/. The European Union and the United States agreed to initiate the effort of studying an opportunity of transferring revenues of private companies from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, according to the statement released after the EU-US summit in Washington.

"As part of our efforts to aid Ukraine, in the short term, we will explore how any extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from immobilized Russian sovereign assets, where those extraordinary revenues are not required to meet obligations towards Russia under applicable laws, could be directed to support Ukraine," the statement reads.

The statement does not contain any data regarding specific volumes of the aid to Kiev.