MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he has friendly relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The day before, the Serbian leader said that he had a brief conversation with the Russian president in Beijing on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum.

When aked by a Channel One journalist how the conversation went, Vucic said: "As usual." "We have friendly relations," the Serbian president added.