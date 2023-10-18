Israeli troops come under fire near Lebanese border

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) came under fire near the settlement of Shtula on the border with Lebanon, and the Israeli military responded by artillery fire targeting the source of the attack, the IDF press service said on Wednesday.

"A short while ago, a report was received regarding anti-tank missile fire toward IDF soldiers in the area of Shtula and the area of the security fence between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF is responding with artillery fire toward the origin of the fire," the IDF said.