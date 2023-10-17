No stopping resistance if Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, Iran’s Supreme Leader says

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that no one will be able to stop those groups opposing Israel if the Jewish state continues to attack the Gaza Strip.

"If the crimes of the Zionist regime continue, Muslims around the world and the resistance forces will lose patience. Then no one will be able to stop them," Khamenei said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

He also called for an immediate end to the bombing of the Gaza Strip and declared the need to "bring the Zionist regime to justice."

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on October 7 after militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip. Hamas stated that the attack was in response to aggressive Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started delivering strikes on the Palestinian enclave as well as parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 11,200 wounded; up to 1,500 Israelis have been killed and more than 4,200 wounded.